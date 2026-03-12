Insider Buying: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Director Acquires $136,175.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2026

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $136,175.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,764.90. This represents a 2.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ouster Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.91. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

View Our Latest Report on OUST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 8,823.5% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.