Insider Buying: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Director Acquires $136,175.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $136,175.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,764.90. This represents a 2.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ouster Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.91. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 8,823.5% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

