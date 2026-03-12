Iamgold Corporation $IAG Stock Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,181,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567,399 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $144,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 822,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iamgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Transactions at Iamgold

In related news, Director David Stewart Smith sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,018,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,400. This represents a 60.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Iamgold had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 23.29%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

