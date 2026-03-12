Andrew Callos Sells 2,582 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $156,779.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,937.76. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Callos sold 26,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,608,620.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $928,950.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 886 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $55,020.60.

On Monday, January 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $904,200.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 1,798 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $112,590.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Andrew Callos sold 1,809 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $112,953.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

Cytokinetics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings/investor call framed a “high‑stakes” commercial launch as Cytokinetics shifts into commercialization — investors see successful market uptake as material revenue upside. Read More.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

