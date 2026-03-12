Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BJRI Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.32 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $748.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 246,733 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $10,863,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $5,912,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Bradford Richmond purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,170. This represents a 7.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ’s Restaurants began as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

