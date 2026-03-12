XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on XOMA Royalty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on XOMA Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on XOMA Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

XOMA Royalty stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. XOMA Royalty has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA Royalty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

