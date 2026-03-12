XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMAGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on XOMA Royalty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on XOMA Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on XOMA Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

XOMA Royalty Stock Down 1.2%

XOMA Royalty stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. XOMA Royalty has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA Royalty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Royalty Company Profile

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

