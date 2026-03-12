DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Acquires $186,750.00 in Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Lucier bought 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,250. This represents a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,006,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,263,000 after purchasing an additional 869,566 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 458,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,470,000 after buying an additional 6,970,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 92,868 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,298,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,416,000 after buying an additional 1,562,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

