Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OPRA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Opera Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Opera has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Opera by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Opera by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Opera this week:

Zacks reports that earnings estimates for OPRA have been revised upward, which the outlet says could support further gains in the near term — rising estimate momentum is often a catalyst for investor buying.

A separate Zacks piece highlights a consensus analyst price target that implies roughly 76.9% upside from current levels; the article notes that while price‑target metrics can be unreliable, the combination of targets and improving estimate momentum may attract buyers and support the stock.

A raft of media stories about Timothée Chalamet and the broader cultural conversation around "opera" is trending online. These items concern performing‑arts debate and viral social coverage and are unlikely to meaningfully affect Opera Limited's business (the software/Internet company), though they may cause short‑term name confusion in headlines.

About Opera

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

