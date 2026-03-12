Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for JLL Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $23.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $28.09 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

JLL stock opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $363.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $72,132,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $40,417,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

