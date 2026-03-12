Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,504 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,710,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,056.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 314,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 287,195 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.1% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,819,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE STZ opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

