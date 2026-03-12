Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $5.86. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $5.7550, with a volume of 366,106 shares trading hands.

Positive Sentiment: Beat on EPS and operational highlights — CTOS reported Q4 EPS of $0.09, above consensus, and management described record rental-business performance and strong revenue vs. prior-year levels, supporting near-term profitability recovery. Earnings Call Transcript

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $528.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

