Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 727,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.93% of Natera worth $428,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,749,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,717,000 after purchasing an additional 532,769 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 572,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $19,680,185.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,504,704.32. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,992 shares in the company, valued at $34,035,422.08. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,333 shares of company stock worth $86,162,243. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Research raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $196.61 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.