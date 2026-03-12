Q1 EPS Forecast for Phio Pharmaceuticals Raised by Analyst

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti analyst A. Hantman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.54) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PHIO opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.39% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company's stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of dual RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary Transitional RNAi (TRiMTM) platform, Phio aims to simultaneously silence multiple gene targets to achieve enhanced therapeutic activity. The company's core mission is to advance next‐generation RNAi compounds with potential applications in oncology and immuno‐oncology.

Phio’s TRiMTM platform is designed around the delivery of synthetic, double‐stranded RNA duplexes that can be engineered to target specific combinations of genes implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

