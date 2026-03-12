Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $453,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,178,000 after purchasing an additional 786,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,663 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

