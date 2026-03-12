Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.15. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $8.0950, with a volume of 1,074,504 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 394.59, a current ratio of 394.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 183,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 124,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 234,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

