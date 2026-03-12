Inceptionr LLC Sells 5,703 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $362,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,890. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $551,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,528.08. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,898. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

