Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Insider Sells $165,118.55 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Horn sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $165,118.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,766. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMR opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 146.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Texas Capital downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

