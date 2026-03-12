Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Insider Sells $165,118.55 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Horn sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $165,118.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,766. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:AMR opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.79.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Texas Capital downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $196.00.
View Our Latest Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.
Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.