Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,711 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.47% of Carlisle Companies worth $339,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 585.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,555.76. This represents a 44.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE CSL opened at $353.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.99 and a 200-day moving average of $348.22. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.17.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

