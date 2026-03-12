Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.92. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 14,721 shares traded.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world’s oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company’s principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

