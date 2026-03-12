HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of DRTS Q1 Earnings

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Alpha Tau Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTS opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $597.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

