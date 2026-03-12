Korea Investment CORP Sells 75,655 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,655 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

