Korea Investment CORP Sells 21,900 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Zoom Communications worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 2,957.9% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Communications News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zoom expanded its enterprise “agentic” AI platform and rolled out AI Companion 3.0 plus custom AI agents to orchestrate workflows across meetings, Phone, CX and Workplace — a product push that could drive enterprise upsells and stickier revenue. Zoom expands enterprise agentic AI platform to orchestrate workflows across collaboration and customer experience
- Positive Sentiment: TechCrunch reports Zoom launched an AI-powered office suite (Docs, Slides, Sheets), an AI agent builder, voice translation and imminent AI avatars for meetings — new product initiatives that broaden revenue opportunities beyond Meetings. Zoom introduces an AI-powered office suite, says AI avatars for meetings arrive this month
- Positive Sentiment: PCI Pal expanded its partnership to add secure, compliant payment capabilities to Zoom Virtual Agent — a niche but valuable CX integration that can enhance Zoom’s customer-experience (CX) product value and enterprise adoption. PCI Pal Advances AI-Driven Customer Engagement with Secure Payment Experiences for Zoom Virtual Agent
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage reiterating Zoom’s focus on AI integration and enterprise revenue growth (citing CFO comments at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference) supports the narrative of strategic refocus toward higher-value enterprise offerings. Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) Focused on AI Integration and Enterprise Revenue Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Argus moved Zoom to a “hold” rating — not a strong buy signal, but also not a downgrade to sell; this may temper bullish sentiment without creating a major catalyst. Argus upgrade to hold
- Neutral Sentiment: An article on small-cap Russell 2000 names appeared in coverage; this is likely immaterial to Zoom’s story and investor reaction given Zoom’s market cap and enterprise focus. 3 Russell 2000 Stocks We Think Twice About
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (Velchamy Sankarlingam) sold 2,590 shares (~$202k) on Mar 10, reducing his stake ~1.85% — a small but visible insider sale that can be interpreted negatively by short-term investors. Insider sale filing
Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.93. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62.
Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.32.
Zoom Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.
Founded in 2011 by Eric S.
