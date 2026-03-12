Korea Investment CORP Sells 21,900 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Zoom Communications worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 2,957.9% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $191,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 153,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,479.64. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $987,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,084 shares of company stock worth $15,704,721. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.93. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.32.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

