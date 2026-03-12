Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.