Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,726 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 377.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,189 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.95.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1%

QSR opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 105.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $695,893.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,694.27. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 11,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $778,052.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 476,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,143,266.26. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

