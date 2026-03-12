Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 174,662 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,662 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

