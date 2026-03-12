Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 23,584 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $89,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,744,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,530,000 after buying an additional 324,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 749,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,314,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,451.02. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $212.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $241.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.19.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

