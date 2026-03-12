Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $121,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 47.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.08%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $2,358,731.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,369.84. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,219.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,164,506.62. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 186,401 shares of company stock worth $12,857,069 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.