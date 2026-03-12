Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 62,790 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $134,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $807,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,323,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,450,000 after purchasing an additional 977,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $495.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.46 and a 200 day moving average of $548.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.