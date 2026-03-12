Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $116.91 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,720,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $116,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $79.22.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.29. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

