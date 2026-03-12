Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

MAMA stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $651.26 million, a PE ratio of 145.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,332,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mama’s Creations by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mama’s Creations by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 356,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 116,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

