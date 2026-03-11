WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 36,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after buying an additional 14,244,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,279,000 after buying an additional 6,412,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,320,000 after buying an additional 9,494,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after buying an additional 3,595,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $568,525,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

