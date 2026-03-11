Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Jacobs Solutions worth $60,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.1%

J stock opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.60.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

