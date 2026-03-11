Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore set a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.35). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,650.39% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $354,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,347.55. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,338.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,557.15. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,407 shares of company stock worth $4,226,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

