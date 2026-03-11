Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,806 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the February 12th total of 5,458 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Heaven Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDHG opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 25.01 and a current ratio of 25.01. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $1,968.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $300.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Inc (NASDAQ:GDHG) is a China-based company specializing in the research, development, production and distribution of environmentally friendly agricultural and industrial chemical products. Its core business activities include the manufacturing of organic and bio-based agricultural inputs such as organic fertilizers, biopesticides and plant growth regulators designed to enhance soil health and crop yields. In addition, Golden Heaven offers water‐treatment chemicals and air‐quality control agents for industrial applications.

The company’s product portfolio features Bacillus‐based biopesticides, proprietary organic fertilizer blends containing beneficial microorganisms and enzymatic additives, and specialty agents for industrial boiler desulfurization and wastewater remediation.

