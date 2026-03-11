Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,484 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 35.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.