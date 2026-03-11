Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. Desjardins cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 133,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Algonquin Power & Utilities this week:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.