Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YEXT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Yext alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yext

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $676.73 million, a P/E ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.01. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Yext had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 8.48%.The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Yext by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,132,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,653 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Yext by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.