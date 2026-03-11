Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $33.66 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $271.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.83 and a fifty-two week high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $321.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

