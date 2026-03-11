Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Polaris has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,484.65. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 50,419 shares of company stock worth $3,371,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Polaris by 371.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

