Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Upgraded at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rentokil Initial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

NYSE:RTO opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 292.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 775.9% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 459,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 406,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

