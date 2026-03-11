Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,367.63% and a negative net margin of 202.83%.

Here are the key takeaways from Nuwellis’ conference call:

Company completed a transition to contract manufacturing with KDI Precision Manufacturing to improve supply reliability and long-term structural margins, prioritizing operational predictability over short-term cost cuts.

Financials show mixed trends: Q4 revenue rose to $2.4M and gross margin improved, but full-year revenue fell 5%, net loss was $17.5M (including a $6.4M non-cash warrant expense), and year-end cash was only about after ~$10.9M cash usage. Commercially, U.S. console sales jumped 208% in Q4 and the direct sales team is now 24 people focused on driving utilization in existing accounts (particularly critical care), with headcount expected to remain stable in 2026.

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUWE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is a medical technology company focused on developing therapies and devices to manage fluid overload in patients with cardiorenal and cardiovascular conditions. The company’s core business revolves around designing, manufacturing and marketing the Aquadex™ FlexFlow® System, a gentle ultrafiltration device intended to remove excess fluid in patients with acute decompensated heart failure, cardiorenal syndrome and other fluid‐overload disorders. By providing an alternative to traditional diuretic therapy, Nuwellis aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays.

The Aquadex FlexFlow System operates by drawing blood through a low‐shear filter and returning it to the patient, allowing precise control of fluid removal at the bedside outside of an intensive care setting.

