Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,188 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the February 12th total of 30,252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE NBXG opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.
Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.
