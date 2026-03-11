Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 417,307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,307 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

