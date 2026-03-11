Chubb Limited (CB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $25.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $325.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.62. Chubb has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

About Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

