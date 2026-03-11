AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%per year over the last three years. AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 216.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 167.1%.

NYSE:AU opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 26.65%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 93.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,305,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after buying an additional 632,003 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 47.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 537,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 174,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $911,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

