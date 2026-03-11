Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,166,159 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,009,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,166,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.08% of CRH worth $1,680,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

CRH Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

