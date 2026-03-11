Kodiak AI Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that management said exceeded expectations across guided metrics, while reiterating plans to launch long-haul driverless operations in late 2026. The quarter was the company’s first full quarter as a public company, and executives emphasized progress in scaling customer-owned driverless deployments, advancing safety validation, and pursuing partnerships aimed at lowering autonomous vehicle hardware costs.

Driverless deployment growth and operational milestones

Founder and CEO Don Burnette said 2025 was “a monumental year” for the company, highlighting expansion beyond the West Texas Permian Basin and continued execution on the company’s initial 100-truck commitment with Atlas Energy Solutions. Burnette said the company ended 2025 with 20 driverless trucks in customers’ hands, up from an earlier plan to reach the mid-to-high teens by year-end, representing 100% quarter-over-quarter growth in customer-owned driverless trucks.

Burnette said those driverless trucks had collectively logged more thanwith no one in the cab, and operate without continuous remote monitoring. As of the end of Q4, Kodiak’s autonomy system had delivered more than, ancompared to year-end 2024, according to management.

On the product side, Burnette pointed to a full year of driverless operations with Atlas as providing operational insights into predictive maintenance, daily decision-making, customer training, and workflow optimization, which the company said it is codifying into playbooks to support broader scaling.

Technology updates, partnerships, and hardware cost-down efforts

Burnette described the “Kodiak Driver” as a modular, vehicle-agnostic autonomy platform designed to operate without high-definition maps and to adapt in real time across varying environments and weather. He also said Kodiak accelerated its use of AI coding tools in 2025, citing efficiencies gained from tools such as OpenAI Codex.

Management highlighted progress in handling non-standard trailer types. Burnette said Kodiak became the first autonomous vehicle company to pull triple trailers—a configuration weighing more than 275,000 pounds and extending more than half the length of a football field—and also began hauling car trailers, which he described as another autonomous industry first enabled by Kodiak’s sensor pod configuration.

Executives also discussed efforts to reduce autonomy hardware costs through multiple initiatives, including engineering work to lower the bill of materials and manufacturing partnerships intended to support scale. Burnette detailed a collaboration with Bosch announced at CES, focused on developing a next-generation redundant autonomous platform integrating hardware, firmware, and software for automotive-grade reliability and manufacturing at scale with partners such as Roush and potentially on OEM factory floors.

In the Q&A, Burnette said the Bosch relationship is not exclusive, and could support both upfit models and OEM line-side integration. CFO Surajit Datta added that Bosch and Roush fit into the company’s broader supply chain strategy, alongside internal engineering design enhancements and scale-driven cost optimization, which he said are expected to drive bill-of-materials savings over time.

Kodiak also highlighted off-board infrastructure investments, including a commercial connectivity agreement with Verizon supporting 5G and LTE connectivity for remote assistance, over-the-air updates, and fleet management.

Safety case progress and long-haul readiness

Burnette said Kodiak’s “Autonomy Readiness Measure” (ARM) rose to 84% as of February 2026 as the company works toward completing its long-haul safety case. He described safety case completion as a claims-based testing framework spanning simulation, real-world driving, and track testing—rather than a feature development checklist—and said the remaining work involves adding scenarios encountered at higher speeds and validating performance against expectations.

Management highlighted a simulation technology called Breakpoint, which Burnette said uses AI to test the Kodiak Driver against millions of scenario variations and identify challenging edge cases to prioritize engineering work. The company also began testing in February at the American Center for Mobility Proving Ground in Southeast Michigan, which management said allows structured highway-speed testing for rare scenarios.

In response to an analyst question, Burnette said reaching 100% on the ARM metric would indicate readiness to launch, suggesting ARM completion and a commercial launch would effectively occur in parallel.

Commercial pipeline: long-haul routes, defense momentum, and industrial expansion

Burnette said Kodiak continues to scale long-haul operations, citing active deployments with logistics companies including J.B. Hunt, Werner, and Martin Brower, and a new pilot with a “major Fortune 500 private fleet” hauling between Dallas and Houston. The company also announced a new Martin Brower route between Dallas and El Paso, bringing its total weekly operational lanes to eight. Burnette said the company’s customer base has an aggregate fleet size of over 125,000 trucks, and that the strategy includes increasing penetration within existing customers.

In defense, management said the policy environment is improving for “dual-use” autonomy developers and highlighted several recent developments:

Hiring Chet Gryczan as Vice President and Managing Director of Defense in February, with nearly 20 years of experience in defense ground vehicles.

as Vice President and Managing Director of Defense in February, with nearly 20 years of experience in defense ground vehicles. A U.S. Marine Corps contract to integrate the Kodiak Driver into the ROGUE-Fires carrier vehicle.

to integrate the Kodiak Driver into the carrier vehicle. Selection for U.S. Army demonstration events including xTech Overwatch and the Defense Innovation Unit’s Project GILLMOR, where Kodiak deployed autonomous Ford F-150s to Hawaii for demonstrations supporting the Army’s 25th Infantry Division.

Burnette said the company expects defense relationships and opportunities to accelerate through 2026, but did not provide timelines or guidance for defense contract awards.

For industrial trucking, Burnette said Kodiak continues discussions with operators in the U.S. and sees opportunities abroad, citing Australia, Canada, and the Middle East. He noted that expansion into Australia involves non-trivial logistics.

Financial results, liquidity, and 2026 outlook

Datta reported Q4 revenue of $1.1 million, up 37% quarter-over-quarter, primarily driven by higher driver-as-a-service (DaaS) revenue associated with the growth in customer-owned driverless trucks. He said GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $39 million, while non-GAAP operating loss (excluding stock-based compensation) was $30 million, reflecting continued R&D and operations support for industrial deployments.

Capital expenditures were $10 million, primarily for AV components deployed on customer trucks. Free cash flow for Q4 was -$34 million, better than the company’s prior guidance range of -$36 million to -$38 million, which Datta attributed to improved operating leverage and prudent spending, partially offset by higher AV hardware CapEx.

The company ended 2025 with $121 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Datta said this included increased liquidity from a debt refinancing completed at the end of Q4, which upsized the facility to $30 million, lowered the interest rate, and extended maturity to early 2030, with no principal repayments required until 2028.

For 2026, Kodiak guided to free cash flow of -$160 million to -$170 million, driven by AV hardware CapEx and R&D investments ahead of the planned late-2026 long-haul driverless launch, partially offset by increasing DaaS revenue and improvements in unit hardware costs. For Q1 2026, the company expects to end the quarter with driverless trucks in the high 20s and guided to free cash flow of -$36 million to -$38 million. Datta said the company’s current operating plan provides liquidity into Q4 of fiscal 2026, while it remains “disciplined and opportunistic” regarding financing options.

In the Q&A, Datta said Kodiak was exiting 2025 with approximately mid-single-digit millions of annualized recurring SaaS revenue, and Burnette said the company remains committed to delivering the remaining 80 trucks under the initial 100-truck Atlas order, with timing aligned to customer fleet planning and expected to be “back-end weighted” during the year.

