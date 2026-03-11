Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Afya to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get Afya alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Afya

Afya Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.04 on Monday. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 299,419 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.