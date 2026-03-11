ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

COFS opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.58. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm had revenue of $42.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

