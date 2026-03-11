Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

