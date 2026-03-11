Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $499.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.77.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total value of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,993.02. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

