Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3%
VRTX stock opened at $499.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.77.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total value of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,993.02. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RAINIER interim analysis met its primary and all secondary endpoints; povetacicept produced large reductions in proteinuria (reported ~52% reduction in interim data), supporting Vertex’s plan to pursue regulatory filings. Vertex Announces Positive Week 36 Interim Analysis Results (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: News outlets report the trial outcome as “remarkable,” driving strong upside in the stock as investors price in best‑in‑class potential and faster approval expectations. Investopedia coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings/price targets or initiated coverage after the data (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, BofA, Oppenheimer, HC Wainwright, Citigroup, Jefferies), signaling upgraded revenue forecasts and increased upside. Brokerage price‑target and coverage updates (Benzinga roundup)
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and midday movers lists confirm the stock’s leadership on the day as headlines on the kidney drug drove volume and momentum. CNBC movers
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes that Vertex’s acquisition of the asset and pipeline expansion into nephrology underpins long‑term upside, but these remain dependent on full data, pricing, and reimbursement. BMO coverage (Globe & Mail)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/technical context: commentary that biotech weighting in Nasdaq indexes is rising may provide additional demand/support for VRTX, but index flows are secondary to clinical and regulatory milestones. Kalkine Media on Nasdaq biotech focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events/transcripts (Leerink presentation) available — useful for management commentary but not immediate catalysts versus the RAINIER news. Leerink conference transcript (Seeking Alpha)
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.
Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.
